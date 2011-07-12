Cloyne report into Catholic Church due on Wednesday

Image caption Bishop Magee stepped aside in 2009

A report into the handling of abuse allegations in a Catholic diocese in County Cork will be published by the Irish Government on Wednesday.

The Commission of Investigation into the diocese of Cloyne investigated allegations against 19 priests.

It looked at how the allegations between 1996 and 2009 were handled by the Church and state authorities.

The inquiry was set up by the Irish government in January 2009 following a report published the previous month.

It found child protection practices in the diocese were "inadequate and in some respects dangerous".

That report was conducted by the National Board for Safeguarding Children (NBSC) - a body set up by the Catholic Church to oversee child protection policies.

The Newry-born Bishop of Cloyne John Magee resigned in 2009 after the report criticised his handling of abuse allegations.