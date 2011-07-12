Nothing found in Lurgan security alert
- 12 July 2011
- From the section Northern Ireland
A security alert in Lurgan on Tuesday morning was a hoax.
Police and army experts were called after a report of suspicious objects in Windsor Avenue.
A number of controlled explosions were carried out, but police said "nothing untoward" was found.
The roads closed during the alert have been reopened.