Two police officers hurt in Portadown trouble

Two police officers were injured during disturbances in Portadown early on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the nationalist Craigwell Avenue and Obins Street area.

A number of houses were damaged, as stones were thrown in the area and at police. One arrest was made for riotous behaviour and criminal damage.

Upper Bann Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd said there was a "certain amount of organisation in the attack" which happened 200m from a loyalist bonfire.

"Twelve masked men don't just turn up," he said.

"They came to cause hurt and pain to the local community.

"There are incidences occurring across the north. They are clearly trying to drag us back to conflict which we must resist."