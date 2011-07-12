Residents leave homes following north Belfast alert
A number of people have had to leave their homes following reports of a suspicious vehicle in north Belfast.
Army bomb officers are attending the scene at the Glenbryn Parade area of Ballysillan.
A local community centre has been opened to accommodate those affected by the security alert.
There are no further details.