Man injured in fall from Carrickfergus bonfire
- 11 July 2011
- From the section Northern Ireland
A 27-year-old man is being treated in hospital after falling from a bonfire in Carrickfergus.
It happened during the early hours of Monday at the site on Hawthorne Avenue in the town. It is understood he was not seriously injured.
He is the second person to fall off a bonfire in the past two weeks.
A 38-year-old man was critically injured after falling from one in Newtownabbey's New Mossley estate just over a week ago.