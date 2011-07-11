Man injured in fall from Carrickfergus bonfire

Image caption Another man fell from a bonfire in New Mossley estate a week ago

A 27-year-old man is being treated in hospital after falling from a bonfire in Carrickfergus.

It happened during the early hours of Monday at the site on Hawthorne Avenue in the town. It is understood he was not seriously injured.

He is the second person to fall off a bonfire in the past two weeks.

A 38-year-old man was critically injured after falling from one in Newtownabbey's New Mossley estate just over a week ago.