Three held as guns found in car in east Belfast

Three men have been arrested and two guns recovered after police stopped a car in east Belfast.

Police said officers became suspicious of the movements of the vehicle on the Knockbreda Road at about 0130 BST on Sunday.

They stopped and searched it and found the guns, a baseball bat, tools and a large quantity of suspected stolen lead.

Three men aged 18, 20 and 25 were arrested and remain in custody.

They are being questioned on suspicion of theft, going equipped for theft, possession of offensive weapons and possession of firearms in suspicious circumstances.