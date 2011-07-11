Strabane man held over slash attack is freed on bail

Image caption The fight happened in the Ballycolman estate at the weekend

A 34-year-old man arrested after a fight in which another man was slashed in the chest in Strabane at the weekend has been released on bail.

The victim was badly wounded after a fight between foreign nationals in the Ballycolman estate early on Sunday morning.

The injured man, aged 20, was taken to hospital where he received 50 stitches to his chest.

He has since been discharged. Police inquiries are continuing.