Magherafelt Free Presbyterian Church window smashed

A Free Presbyterian church has been attacked in Magherafelt in County Londonderry.

A stained glass window was smashed at the front of the building on the Mullaghboy Hill Road.

The attack was reported at about 1150 BST on Sunday.

SDLP Magherafelt councillor Jim Campbell has referred to those responsible as "mindless vandals".

He said: "Attacking a place of worship is a disgraceful act aimed purely at creating sectarian tension especially at this time of year.

"I would appeal to anyone involved in this type of activity to stop and urge people to remain calm and refrain from any form of retaliation."