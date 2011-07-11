Sex attack on woman walking home in Antrim

An alleged sexual assault in Antrim is being investigated by police.

A woman in her 40s is believed to have been attacked on the town's Belfast Road after returning home from a night out at the weekend.

It happened some time between midnight on Saturday and 0330 BST on Sunday.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who may have seen the blonde haired woman who was wearing a bright pink dress at the time.

Police are particularly keen to speak to any taxi drivers in the town who may have seen or driven the woman during this time.