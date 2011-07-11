Nothing found in Antrim security alert
- 11 July 2011
- From the section Northern Ireland
A security alert in the Tower Way area of Antrim has ended.
Police received a report about a suspicious object early on Monday and army bomb experts were called to the scene.
A number of families were moved from their homes during the security alert.
On Monday afternoon, police said nothing untoward had been found at the scene.