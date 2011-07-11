Petrol bomb thrown at police in Belfast
Youths have tried to hijack a van and have thrown a petrol bomb at police in the Dundonald area of Belfast on Monday.
Young people set fire to road barriers and a large tyre on the main carriageway at about 0120 BST.
Over an hour later they damaged the windscreen of a van as they attempted to hijack it. The driver managed to get away.
A petrol bomb was thrown at police who arrived in the area.