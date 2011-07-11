Power restored to Lisburn homes
- 11 July 2011
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Supply has been restored to 700 homes in County Antrim that had been left without power.
The homes, in the Pond Park area of Lisburn, lost electricity shortly after 0700 BST on Monday.
Northern Ireland Electricity said the power loss was due to a fault with an underground cable.
"Engineers were able to restore power supplies to all homes and businesses by 0815 BST," said a NIE spokesperson.