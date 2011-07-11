Northern Ireland

Power restored to Lisburn homes

Supply has been restored to 700 homes in County Antrim that had been left without power.

The homes, in the Pond Park area of Lisburn, lost electricity shortly after 0700 BST on Monday.

Northern Ireland Electricity said the power loss was due to a fault with an underground cable.

"Engineers were able to restore power supplies to all homes and businesses by 0815 BST," said a NIE spokesperson.