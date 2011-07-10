Teenager's skull is fractured in west Belfast assault
- 10 July 2011
- From the section Northern Ireland
A 17-year-old boy is in hospital with a suspected fractured skull and nose after being assaulted in west Belfast.
The incident took place on the Stewartstown Road shortly after 2300 BST on Saturday.
The victim also suffered damage to his right ear.
He is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.