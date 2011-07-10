Northern Ireland

Man suffers slash wounds to chest in Strabane

A 20-year-old man has been taken to hospital with slash wounds to his chest in Strabane, County Tyrone.

He required between 50-60 stitches.

It follows a row between foreign nationals in the Melmount Mews area of the town.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Sunday morning. A 34-year-old man has been arrested.