Man suffers slash wounds to chest in Strabane
- 10 July 2011
- From the section Northern Ireland
A 20-year-old man has been taken to hospital with slash wounds to his chest in Strabane, County Tyrone.
He required between 50-60 stitches.
It follows a row between foreign nationals in the Melmount Mews area of the town.
The incident happened shortly after midnight on Sunday morning. A 34-year-old man has been arrested.