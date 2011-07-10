Four escape injury in shooting at house in Ballymena
Shots have been fired at a house on the Larne Road in Ballymena.
The shooting happened shortly after 0100 BST on Sunday and damaged the bathroom window at the rear of the property.
Four people were in the house at the time. The two men and two women were not injured but were badly shaken.
It is understood the residents are foreign nationals.