Shooting in Coleraine was 'sectarian' MLA says

Shots have been fired at a house in Coleraine, County Londonderry.

A man was in the house when the attack happened at Kingsbury Gardens. Police said he was not injured but was shaken by his ordeal.

Two shots were fired at the house shorty after 2300 BST on Saturday.

SDLP Assembly member John Dallat believes the attack on the house, which he said is occupied by a Catholic family, was sectarian.

"I got a call from a very distraught mother who is abroad and had left a member of family staying at home with the granny to keep an eye on the house," he said.

"That person had gone to the house and in fact passed the gunman who was just leaving after firing two shots, one into the living room and the other into the kitchen."