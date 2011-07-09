Protest in Ballyclare after PSNI remove flags

Roads have been blocked by loyalists in Ballyclare, County Antrim.

It is understood it is because of a dispute with police about the erection of illegal flags in the town.

The PSNI said they were liaising with community representatives to find a peaceful resolution.

It is believed up to 70 members of the loyalist community staged a protest after officers removed some of the flags.

DUP MLA Paul Girvan said about 10 flags were taken down by police on Friday night.

"There was a number of loyalist paramilitary flags removed, but as well as that there was union flags and an Ulster flag (removed)," Mr Girvan added.

"As a result there was a bit of a backlash from the community and those who put the flags up."

He said a crowd of protesters gathered on Saturday afternoon and put up around 100 union flags on the Ballynure Road.

They then staged a sit-down protest, which is believed to have blocked roads for a time.