Teenage girl is raped in Foyle College grounds in Derry
- 9 July 2011
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenage girl has been raped in Londonderry.
Police said the 15-year-old was attacked in the grounds of Foyle College on the Northland Road shortly after 2300 BST on Friday night.
Her alleged attacker is described as being in his late teens with a shaved head and an English accent.
Police have appealed for information about the incident.