Paint attack at Catholic church in Harryville

Paint has been thrown at a Catholic church in the Harryville area of Ballymena.

The attack happened at the Church of Our Lady on Larne Road between 2300 BST on Friday and 0200 BST on Saturday.

Damage was caused to the door of the church and adjoining glass panelling.

Police said they were investigating an incident of criminal damage and have appealed for information.

The church has been the target of vandals over many years.

SDLP councillor Declan O'Loan attends the church and asked for people to be "calm and peaceful" in their reaction to the latest attack.

"It is very important that one incident does not lead to another," he said.