Image caption Part of the Knock Road in east Belfast was flooded

Severe weather has prompted fears of further flooding on roads across Northern Ireland.

In Belfast, there are reports of flooding on the Knock Road, the Braniel estate, the Sydenham bypass and on the Lisburn Road.

Forecasters have predicted heavy rain for Thursday, with the worst of the weather in counties Antrim and Down.

Coastal gales with gusts of up to 50mph are also expected, especially across the eastern counties.

On Wednesday, the Roads Service dealt with flooding in the Banbridge, Rathfriland, Craigavon, Magherafelt and Cookstown.

The weather is expected to improve later on Thursday.