Image caption Four people have been charged in connection with the incident in Randalstown

Three County Antrim men have appeared in court charged with kidnap and blackmail over an incident in Randalstown.

The alleged kidnapping victim was taken from his home last Thursday by a gang who drove him away in his car before demanding a ransom.

He was released near Armoy, 30 miles from his home, early on Friday.

The three men, who all denied the charges at Coleraine Magistrates Court, were remanded in custody.

The men - Darren Lannigan, 32, of Rathglynn, Antrim; Martin Kinney, 33, of Lanntara, Ballymena; and William Graham, 39, of Carntoll Gardens, Antrim - are expected to appear in court again by videolink next week.

A woman charged with the same offences appeared in court on Tuesday.

Two other men aged 19 and 21 have been charged with withholding information and assisting offenders. They are due to appear in court in Ballymena next month.