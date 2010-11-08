Image caption The case was heard at the High Court in Belfast

A pharmacy student accused of an attempted airline duty free scam used a credit card linked to an alleged £12,000 fraud, the High Court in Belfast has heard.

Temitayo Joseph, 24, was arrested after trying to buy perfume and other goods on board a flight from London to Belfast, a judge was told.

The Nigerian national, of Brackenwood Close, Dublin, faces a charge of fraud by false representation over the alleged offence on 31 October.

A prosecuting lawyer said Ms Joseph was detained when her details did not match those on the card with which she tried to buy items worth £208.

He also claimed the same card had been used in £12,000 worth of fraudulent purchases in the Dublin area.

According to border authorities Ms Joseph was also in the UK illegally, the court heard.

But Richard McConkey, defending, argued that she was in fact a legal resident in the Irish Republic.

The barrister said his client had travelled to visit a friend in London and returned via Belfast because it was a cheaper route.

Seeking bail for Ms Joseph, he told the court: "Her instructions are that her friend gave her this card to use.

"She shouldn't have used this card, but if we are limited to a £200 fraud case that will be dealt with summarily."

Mr McConkey added that his client could live at an address in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, while out on bail, and continue her course over the internet.

But the judge adjourned the bail application.

Mr Justice McCloskey said he needed more details on the proposed address, as well as Ms Joseph's studies and immigration status in the UK.