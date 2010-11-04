Image caption CEM has won over £1m worth of business in the Saudi market

A Belfast company has won a contract to install a security system in a Saudi Arabian hospital.

CEM Systems will carry out the work in King Khalid University Hospital in Riyadh.

The contract in Saudi follows the company's participation in a recent Invest Northern Ireland trade mission.

The company's sales and marketing manager Philip Verner said that the company had been targeting the Saudi market for the past four years.

"This is our first contract there, although we have worked elsewhere in the Middle East," he said.

"And since winning it, we have landed a contract for another university hospital, which means that in the last financial year, we have won over £1m worth of business in the Saudi market."

Passenger security

He said that the company's core market was still in the UK and Ireland, but around 30% of their business was now in the Middle East and Asia, and CEM was looking to expand their business still further in India and China.

"Security in airports is an increasingly important issue these days," he said.

"We've been working in the aviation sector for nearly 20 years now. While we have traditionally concentrated on security for staff and contractors going airside, we are now seeing more emphasis on passenger security."

CEM Systems is part of the US firm Tyco Security Products.

Mr Verner said the Belfast operation was a centre of excellence within the Tyco organisation, with around 200 staff working in research and development.

"It's a market with massive potential and the likelihood is that we will continue to add to our workforce over the next 12 months," he said.