Image copyright Two Ridings Community Foundation Image caption Barry Dodd CBE was the only person onboard the helicopter when it crashed on Wednesday

Investigators have removed the wreckage of a helicopter which crashed in a field killing the pilot.

The aircraft was being flown by North Yorkshire's Lord Lieutenant Barry Dodd CBE when it crashed and caught fire near Boroughbridge on Wednesday.

There were no other passengers onboard the Bell 206B helicopter, which took off from nearby Husthwaite.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is transporting the aircraft by road to Farnborough in Hampshire.

Image caption Emergency services were called to the field near Boroughbridge on Wednesday afternoon

Tributes have been paid to Mr Dodd, who became the Queen's representative in the county in September 2014.

His wife Frances Dodd described him as "intelligent, compassionate and visionary" and Dr John Sentamu, the Archbishop of York, said he was "greatly admired and valued across the county".

He was a successful businessman and also served as chair and pro-chancellor at the University of Hull, and chair of the joint Hull York Medical School.