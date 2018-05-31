Image caption A "minor mechanical issue" stopped a ride in Flamingo Land

About 20 riders became stuck on a rollercoaster at Flamingo Land when it stopped while going up an ascent.

The Kumali rollercoaster at the theme park, near Malton, North Yorkshire had suffered "a minor mechanical issue".

In a statement, Flamingo Land said the ride "stopped a short distance up the initial ascent, in accordance with its safety systems".

At 18:00 BST, it said customers were being safely rescued from the ride by "experienced engineers".

The rollercoaster stopped at about 17:00, according to witnesses.

Hundreds of people caught up in the terror attack at Manchester Arena were given free tickets to the theme park on Saturday.