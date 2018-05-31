York & North Yorkshire

Riders get stuck on Flamingo Land rollercoaster

  • 31 May 2018
The Kumali ride
Image caption A "minor mechanical issue" stopped a ride in Flamingo Land

About 20 riders became stuck on a rollercoaster at Flamingo Land when it stopped while going up an ascent.

The Kumali rollercoaster at the theme park, near Malton, North Yorkshire had suffered "a minor mechanical issue".

In a statement, Flamingo Land said the ride "stopped a short distance up the initial ascent, in accordance with its safety systems".

At 18:00 BST, it said customers were being safely rescued from the ride by "experienced engineers".

The rollercoaster stopped at about 17:00, according to witnesses.

Hundreds of people caught up in the terror attack at Manchester Arena were given free tickets to the theme park on Saturday.
Image caption Riders were rescued by a maintenance cage, said an onlooker

