Image copyright Two Ridings Community Foundation Image caption The Archbishop of York has described Barry Dodd as "greatly admired and valued across the county"

The widow of North Yorkshire's Lord Lieutenant, who died in a helicopter crash, has said he was a "wonderful man".

Barry Dodd CBE was killed on Wednesday when the aircraft crashed in a field and caught fire near Boroughbridge.

There were no other passengers onboard the Bell 206B helicopter, which took off from nearby Husthwaite.

Frances Dodd said her husband lived his life "according to his values of honesty and integrity".

Paying tribute to her husband, Mrs Dodd described him as "intelligent, compassionate and visionary".

"He enjoyed great business success but just as important to him was his devotion to public service and helping others.

"He was particularly proud to serve as Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant for North Yorkshire."

Dr John Sentamu, the Archbishop of York, said Mr Dodd was "greatly admired and valued across the county".

Image caption Emergency services were called to the field near Boroughbridge on Wednesday afternoon

North Yorkshire Police said the force is working with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to establish the cause of the crash, which is not yet known.

The AAIB said the helicopter will be taken to a specialist facility in Farnborough, Hampshire, on Friday for a detailed examination.

"Our inspectors have been working on site, speaking to witnesses and gathering other evidence," a spokesman said.

On the website of the North Yorkshire Lieutenancy, it states Mr Dodd took up the role as Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for North Yorkshire in September 2014.

The role is responsible for the promotion of civic, commercial, voluntary and social activities.

He is described as a "successful entrepreneur and wealth creator especially interested in creating employment in rural areas".

The site says among his many achievements is the "creation of a multinational Global Services and Manufacturing Group", which has four manufacturing plants in the UK.

The profile adds he was also serving as chair and pro-chancellor at the University of Hull, and chair of the joint Hull York Medical School.

In 2014, he was awarded a CBE for his services to the UK economy.

Along with the Archbishop, a number of other tributes have been paid to Mr Dodd.

Skip Twitter post by @YORKS_REGT The Regiment is sad to announce that Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Mr Barry Dodd CBE. was killed in a helicopter accident yesterday. The Regiment’s thoughts are very much with his family and friends. #FFTB pic.twitter.com/49rHrGMNr9 — Yorkshire Regiment (@YORKS_REGT) May 31, 2018 Report

North Yorkshire County Council leader Carl Les said Mr Dodd was a personal friend who he had known for 30 years.

"He carried out his role as Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire with enormous dignity and pride," he said.

"He added value where he went, helping other organisations and people - he will be greatly missed."

Julian Smith, Skipton and Ripon MP, said Mr Dodd was "enormously liked by many people".

He added: "The scale of his work and public service was enormously impressive and his tragic death is a great loss to us all."