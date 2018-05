Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Police described it was the "most unusual job of the night"

A "stolen" golf buggy was stopped after it was spotted at a McDonald's drive-thru.

The vehicle was seen at about 03:45 BST at the fast food giant's branch in Catterick, North Yorkshire.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and driving while unfit through drink, police said.

In a Facebook post, North Yorkshire Police quipped it was the "most unusual job of the night" but officers managed to "avoid a high-speed pursuit."

