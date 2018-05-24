Image copyright PA Image caption The two boys were found guilty of conspiracy to murder after a trial at Leeds Crown Court

Two teenage boys have been found guilty of plotting a Columbine-style shooting at a school in North Yorkshire.

The two boys, both 15, planned to shoot and kill pupils and teachers at their school in Northallerton.

A jury at Leeds Crown Court heard they had become "fascinated" with Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, who killed 13 people and themselves at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1999.

The boys, who were 14 at the time, were found guilty of conspiracy to murder.

The teenagers sat motionless alongside their tearful mothers as the verdicts were delivered.

The older of the two boys was also convicted of unlawful wounding after jurors heard he carved his name into his girlfriend's back, but cleared of a count of aggravated burglary.

During a trial lasting three weeks the jury heard the boys' "hero worship" of Harris and Klebold had been the catalyst for their deadly plot.

"They intended to shoot and kill other pupils and teachers against whom they held a grievance," prosecutor Paul Greaney QC said.

"They also, like their heroes, intended to deploy explosives and researched bombing-making techniques to that end."