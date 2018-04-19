Image copyright KATIE NOON Image caption The cracks along the path appeared after a retaining wall collapsed

It could take up to 12 months to repair a landslip on a cliff in Scarborough, a councillor has warned.

Large cracks appeared in the cliff path overlooking the town's South Bay in March.

A group of chalets or beach huts on the cliff were declared out of bounds after a retaining wall behind them collapsed.

The council has said engineers are preparing to assess the extent of the damage and what caused it by drilling boreholes into the cliff.

The path, which leads from the base of the South Cliff to the Esplanade, provides access to the chalets and the 100-year-old Clock Cafe.

The cafe remains open and the owner has been reassured the building is structurally sound despite the fissures on the path below it.

Jackie Link, who owns the cafe, said she has lost sleep worrying about the landslip.

She said: "When we come down every morning the first thing we do is check for cracks."

Image caption The wall behind the chalets (pictured) partially collapsed

Angie Sellers has rented one of the beach huts for 30 years and said she had been told they would be rebuilt once the cliff was stabilised.

"Let's hope they get them rebuilt for next year because so many generations of families absolutely love them," she added.

Mike Cockerill, from Scarborough Borough Council, said it could take a year to establish the extent of damage and carry out stabilisation work.

"We all want it done as soon as possible," he said.

"But when you are dealing with something like this, when you dealing with the ground and mother nature, you have to be as sure as you can in order to take the best decisions."