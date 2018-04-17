Image copyright City of York Council Image caption The Castle car park would be transformed into an open space able to be used for public performances

A car park next to York's 750-year-old Clifford's Tower could be transformed into a public open space as part of plans to redevelop the city centre.

The Castle Gateway scheme, estimated to cost around £30m, would give some of the city's historic sites "the setting they deserve," the council said.

A new multi-storey car park at St George's Field would replace the one adjacent to the tower.

If approved, construction work could begin next year, the council added.

Key commitments include:

Replacing the car park around Clifford's Tower with a public space

Alternative city-centre parking at a new multi-storey at St George's Field - which would be on stilts to prevent flooding

New riverside walkways and a pedestrian cycle bridge over the Foss

Transforming the Foss Basin, with new homes, water based leisure activities, and a riverside walkway from the south

Revitalising Piccadilly as a pedestrian-friendly street, with apartments above hubs for independent traders and small local businesses.

Ian Gillies, leader of the Conservative-Liberal Democrat run City of York Council, said: "I'm delighted to reveal a master plan which is both deliverable while meeting residents' ambitions and respecting the area's heritage.

"At its heart is one of our most historic sites which, for the first time in decades, will have the car-free setting it deserves."

The council's executive will be asked to approve an initial investment of £2.4m at a meeting on 26 April.

He said the authority hoped around £22m could be generated through commercial investment and the remainder from public and private bodies.

The plans were developed by the council working with My Future York and involved ideas generated by residents.