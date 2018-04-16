A pensioner shot wild birds in his back garden because he "disliked being disturbed" by them singing.

North Yorkshire Police said he also killed birds in his neighbours' gardens in Seamer, near Scarborough.

The man, in his 70s, was cautioned after admitting he shot the protected birds with an air rifle last month.

He told officers he believed he was within his rights to shoot the birds if they were "causing a nuisance and disturbing him."

Police said they received reports from local residents after they heard an air weapon being used nearby and found several dead birds in their garden.

PC Graham Bilton said: "Members of the public need to be aware that all wild birds, active nests and eggs are protected within the UK, with very few exceptions which are strictly controlled under licence."

Officers said the man had to "dispose" of the air rifle he used to kill the birds.