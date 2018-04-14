York & North Yorkshire

Steam locomotive breaks down on excursion

  • 14 April 2018
Passengers standing by Tornado
Image caption The Tornado stopped at Peterborough station during its run on the East Coast Main Line

A steam locomotive has broken down while running a special excursion on the East Coast Main Line.

The Tornado engine was running between London King's Cross and York when a problem developed and it was forced to stop at Peterborough.

It arrived in York several hours late after being hauled by a diesel engine.

Mark Allatt of the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust described the breakdown as "frustrating and disappointing".

"We don't know what's happened, so we'll find out," he said.

"We got to 90mph earlier in the run, that's one thing anyway."

The £3m locomotive is owned by a trust and was built by a group of rail enthusiasts in Darlington and Doncaster over an 18-year period.

When it entered service in 2008 it was the first steam engine to be built in Britain since the 1960s.
Image caption Tornado was the first steam engine built in Britain since the 1960s when it began operating in 2008

