Image caption All profits are to be reinvested into the scheme, one of the directors said

A delayed development using brightly-coloured shipping containers as a base for street food and new businesses in York is to open next month.

Spark:York is to open on Friday 4 May on Piccadilly - it had been hoped it would open 12 months earlier.

Sam Leach, one of its directors, said: "These projects take longer than you think."

It includes 23 start-up businesses varying from food and drink outlets, to vinyl records and a hairdresser.

It will also house the base for a micro-brewery.

All the businesses are local and are looking for their "first real space", Mr Leach said.

All profits from the scheme using standard-size 40ft (12m) shipping containers are to be reinvested into it, he added.

Mr Leach said: "It is a key site in a regeneration area that has been derelict for 20 years.

"It is an experiment, some will love it, some might hate it."

Some of the inspiration for the scheme came from similar ideas such as Krynkl in Sheffield and Pop Brixton in London.

The plans were first approved in 2016.

The area was originally the site of a trolley bus depot in the 1920s, but has been derelict since the mid-1990s.

