Image caption The RNLI said it was "crucial" volunteers complied with safety and operational standards

A lifeboat coxswain dismissed after leading an "unauthorised" launch has hit back at the RNLI, claiming he was led "like a lamb to the slaughter".

Tom Clark, who has served with the lifeboat service for 34 years, was "permanently stood down" after he held a training exercise in Scarborough without permission.

In a Facebook post, Mr Clark said the reason for his dismissal was "rubbish".

The RNLI said it was "crucial" volunteers complied with safety rules.

Read more about this and other stories from across Yorkshire

Mr Clark said the exercise, held for the benefit of two trainee coxswains, had the "blessing and clearance" of the lifeboat operations manager and several others.

Two passengers accompanied the crew on the trip after the "last-minute" absence of two crew members, he said, following recent direction to take major RNLI financial donors on trips.

'Lamb to slaughter'

He disputes an accusation the conditions at sea were "too rough" and expressed concern other crew members would be sacked if they walked out in support of him.

The lifeboat service said it was not acceptable that Scarborough's all-weather lifeboat had been taken out under the circumstances, with evidence heard during an investigation "contributing to the decision".

Mr Clark continued: "I was led like a lamb to the slaughter, on my own, to interviews, hearings and meetings, all the way down their disciplinary route until they found something to 'get' me on.

"In the end, they said I was stood down because I didn't show enough contrition. That is rubbish."

An RNLI spokesperson said: "We recognise the long service dedicated to the charity, however it is crucial that all volunteers comply with agreed safety and operational standards, as well as support a positive and inclusive culture.

"A major breach of policy can cause unnecessary risk to life and, therefore, cannot be ignored."