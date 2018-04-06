Image caption Emergency services have been at the scene since about 09:00 BST

Fire crews are working to free a workman who is trapped in a trench that collapsed in North Yorkshire.

The fire service said he had become stuck under clay and tarmac. Two ambulances, an air ambulance and hazard response team are at the scene.

The man was reported to have become trapped on the site of a housing development on Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate, just before 09:00 BST.

It is believed his leg is trapped but he is conscious and talking.

A spokesperson said agencies were working to together to free the man.

"Crews remain on the scene at this time due to the complex nature of the rescue and agencies are working together to free the individual," he added.

The road is closed and people are being told to keep away from the area. It is believed electricity has been cut to homes in the area as the operation continues.