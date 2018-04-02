Image copyright Malcolm Neal/Geograph Image caption The man was knocked over on Market Place East next to a Barclays Bank branch

A man in his 60s has been left with serious head injuries after a hit-and-run in a square in North Yorkshire.

Police said a blue BMW 3 Series hit the man shortly after crashing into a parked taxi on Market Place East, Ripon, at about 01:15 BST on Sunday.

The man was knocked to the ground, with the BMW driven off despite significant damage to the front of the car.

Police said the car was likely to still have visible damage due to garages being closed over the bank holiday.

Officers appealed for anyone who has seen a damaged BMW matching the description to get in touch.