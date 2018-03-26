A man has appeared in court facing a child sexual grooming charge after being reported by self-styled 'paedophile hunters'.

Paul Anthony Drake, 53, was arrested on Saturday near the railway station in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

A 14-year-old girl he allegedly tried to meet did not exist, police said.

Mr Drake, of Maple Drive, Scarborough, appeared at York Magistrates' Court and was bailed to appear at the city's crown court on 23 April.

He was charged under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 with attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming.

North Yorkshire Police said it understood "the desire to protect children" but added anybody with information about child sexual abuse, should get in contact with the police.