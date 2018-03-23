Image copyright Sarah Louise Ellwod Image caption Thieves struck at the Co-op store in Ingleton at about 04:40 GMT

A gang of thieves who dragged a cash machine from the front of a supermarket were forced to flee empty-handed after it got stuck under a parked car.

Raiders struck at the Co-op store, in Ingleton, tearing the free-standing ATM out of the shop with a Ford Ranger.

But, when the machine became wedged under a nearby car, the thieves escaped in another vehicle.

Appealing for witnesses, North Yorkshire Police said the gang struck at about 04:40 GMT.

Image caption North Yorkshire Police said the raiders had fled empty handed after the ATM became wedged under a parked car

A police spokesman said: "On arrival [officers] found an abandoned Ford Ranger, with a cash machine tied to it.

"It is believed the cash machine had been dragged out of the store, before becoming wedged under a parked car. The suspects had made off in another vehicle.

"The vehicle and the cash machine have been recovered for forensic examination, and enquiries are ongoing."