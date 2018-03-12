Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption George Turner (left) and Mason Pearson (right) both died at the scene, police said

Two 17-year-olds killed in a road crash in North Yorkshire have been named.

George Turner, from Sowerby, and Mason Pearson, from Thirsk, were in a VW Bora which collided with a Ford Focus on the A61 at Busby Stoop on 7 March.

Two other boys, aged 17 and 18, also passengers in the VW Bora, remain in a critical condition.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injuries by dangerous driving.

He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Mr Turner's family said in a statement their son had been taken "far too soon".

"He always had a smile on his face, he was a happy cheeky chappie," they said.

"George was a popular lad and had several very good friends, he was intelligent and highly thought of by work colleagues."

Image caption Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the crash

Mr Pearson's family described him as a "beautiful" son and brother who had a "zest for life".

"He was a hard worker who was making plans for his future, hardly able to contain his glee at soon becoming 18.

"He loved being with his friends, and an ideal Saturday was going with them to watch his one love, Middlesbrough Football Club.

"The void that has been left in our life is unbearable and beyond repair."

A 27-year-old man, a three-year-old girl and a six-month old boy, who were inside the Ford Focus, were treated in hospital following the crash and have since been discharged.

A 24-year-old woman, also a passenger in the Ford Focus, is still in hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening.