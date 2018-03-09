Image caption Flowers laid at the scene in Thirsk in memory of the two teenagers who died

The driver of a car which crashed in North Yorkshire, killing two teenage passengers, has been arrested.

Five people were in the VW Bora which collided with a Ford Focus on the A61 between Busby Stoop and Carlton Miniott, near Thirsk, on Wednesday.

Two 17-year-old boys died at the scene and the other two passengers in the VW, aged 17 and 18, are critically ill.

The 22-year-old driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released on bail.

It has emerged that one of the boys in a critical condition is the son of a firefighter who was sent to the scene.

More stories from around Yorkshire

Four people in the Ford Focus - a 27-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman, a three-year-old girl and a six-month-old boy received treatment in hospital after the crash.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A61 between Busby Stoop and Carlton Miniott

Councillors have said it should serve as a "wake-up call" as there have been regular reports of speeding on the A61.

Deputy leader of North Yorkshire County Council, Councillor Gareth Dadd, whose ward includes the crash site, said: "This is absolutely tragic. I will be awaiting with interest reports on this from police and other agencies."

Long-serving councillor Christine Ridsdale said she had been horrified to learn of the crash and that road safety and speeding on the A61 in the Carlton Miniott area had been an issue as long as she could remember.

Tributes have been left for the 17-year-olds killed in the crash, happened at about 21:25 GMT.

Many bunches of flowers had been laid at the side of the road alongside Leeds and Middlesbrough football scarves.