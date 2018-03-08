A man has been charged after a car crashed into a house in York.

Three people were injured when a VW Golf crashed into a house on Rivelin Way, Clifton Moor, on 3 September 2017.

A 29-year-old man from York has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, police said.

He also charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis. He is due before magistrates in York on 29 March.

