York & North Yorkshire

Man charged over car house crash in York

  • 8 March 2018

A man has been charged after a car crashed into a house in York.

Three people were injured when a VW Golf crashed into a house on Rivelin Way, Clifton Moor, on 3 September 2017.

A 29-year-old man from York has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, police said.

He also charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis. He is due before magistrates in York on 29 March.

More from Yorkshire

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites