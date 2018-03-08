Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A61 between Busby Stoop and Carlton Miniott, police said

Two teenagers have been killed in a three-vehicle crash, police have said.

The pair, both believed to be 17 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene near Thirsk, North Yorkshire Police said.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a Ford Focus, Vauxhall Corsa and a Volkswagen Bora at 21:25 GMT on Wednesday.

Seven others, including two children, were taken to hospital after the crash, the force said.

A stretch of the A61 between Busby Stoop and Carlton Miniott was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses, or motorists with dashcams who were travelling in the area at the time, to come forward.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed the deaths on Twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @NYorksPolice Two boys, believed to be 17 years-old, sadly died in the collision at Busby Stoop near #Thirsk last night. The road will remain closed until further notice to allow emergency services to respond to the incident. If you have any info pls call 101: https://t.co/cABRAP5BwX — North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) March 8, 2018 Report

While the force's collision unit said it was carrying out investigations at the scene.