Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police officers have been regularly stationed in Kirby Misperton since May 2016

Two men arrested on suspicion of poisoning a guard dog at a fracking site will face no further action.

The dog, which worked for a private security firm, fell ill after eating pellets thrown over the fence into the site at Kirby Misperton on 8 January.

It was taken to the vets after vomiting and collapsing but later made a full recovery.

North Yorkshire Police said it would not be bringing charges against the men, aged 42 and 61.