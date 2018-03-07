Angela Rider: Man in court on murder charge
- 7 March 2018
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a woman in North Yorkshire.
Angela Rider's body was found at a house in the village of Cawood, between York and Selby, on Monday.
Her family paid tribute to the 51-year-old describing her as a "beautiful mum" and "wonderful daughter".
Adrian Rodi, 49, of Chestnut Road, Cawood, was remanded in custody by magistrates in York and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday.