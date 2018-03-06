Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Angela Rider's body was found in a house in the village of Cawood

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead in a North Yorkshire village.

The body of Angela Rider, 51, was discovered at a house in Cawood, between York and Selby, in the early hours of Monday.

The man, 49, also of Cawood, was arrested in Hawkshead, Cumbria, and charged on Tuesday evening.

He is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.

In a joint family statement, Ms Rider's daughter Sara, her mother Wendy Brown and her sister Tracy Mills described her death as a "devastating loss".

"Angela was the most beautiful, fantastic mum, a wonderful daughter and the best sister anyone could have wished for," they said.