Murder arrest over woman's death in Cawood, North Yorkshire
- 5 March 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found dead in a North Yorkshire village.
The woman, who has not been named, was found at a house in Cawood, between York and Selby, in the early hours of Monday.
The man, 49, was arrested in Hawkshead, Cumbria, and remains in custody.
North Yorkshire Police said officers would remain in the village to provide reassurance to residents.