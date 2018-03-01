Image copyright Martyn Hughes/NYFRS Image caption Two cars fell into Eller Beck and a number of other vehicles were left hanging over the edge

A bridge collapse which led to cars cars plunging into a stream in North Yorkshire was caused when steel beams gave way, a council has said.

At least two cars fell into Eller Beck and a number of other vehicles were left hanging over the edge.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which happened near the Coach Street car park in Skipton town centre on Wednesday.

Firefighters sealed of the area and evacuated nearby buildings.

More on this and other North Yorkshire stories

In a statement, Craven District Council said that "reinforced steel beams forming part of a hard standing private car park spanning Eller Beck gave way".

The council said the car park had reopened with access via a different route.