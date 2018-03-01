Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jordan Waugh died in the Alpe d'Huez ski resort in the French Alps

The sister of a York man who died while skiing in the French Alps has paid tribute to her brother, saying he had the "kindest heart".

Jordan Waugh, 23, fell from a cliff at Alpe d'Huez on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, his sister Kennedy Waugh said the family was "struggling to come to terms with the news".

French authorities said Mr Waugh was one of three men who went off-piste and fell in steep and icy conditions at the ski resort. The other men were rescued.

Francois Bepol, a spokesperson at the gendarme mountain rescue unit in Grenoble, said the trio got into difficulty after going the wrong way and taking off their skis in an attempt to climb upwards.

Mr Waugh's family, who run a restaurant in York city centre, have travelled out to France.

His sister said: "Jordan had the kindest heart anyone would ever come across."

She added: "My big brother, my twin, you made me whole."