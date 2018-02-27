Image copyright AFP Image caption The hatchery, close to Strid Wood, provides trout for fishing in the River Wharfe

Up to 20,000 fish have died at a trout farm after a water pipe was diverted, prompting a police investigation.

Officers believe someone entered the Bolton Abbey Trout Hatchery, near Skipton, North Yorkshire and moved a supply pipe providing fresh water to an American rainbow trout tank.

It caused the water to become devoid of oxygen, killing the fish.

North Yorkshire Police said it happened between 14:00 GMT on Saturday and 11:00 on Sunday.

The force has appealed for any witnesses to come forward and is treating the incident as criminal damage.

The hatchery provides trout for fishing in the River Wharfe on the Bolton Abbey Estate.