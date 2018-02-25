Image copyright Google Image caption The Cross Keys pub on Goodramgate was evacuated

A man has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm after armed police were called to a York pub.

Officers went to the Cross Keys on Goodramgate at 17:50 GMT on Friday following reports of a man with a gun.

The city centre bar was evacuated and police arrested a local man in his 30s. They said he had an air pistol.

He has been released on bail and will appear at York Magistrates' Court in April.